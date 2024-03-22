OBITUARY: Carol Jean Dover

Carol Jean Dover, age 73, passed away March 20, 2024 at Stonecrest Medical Center.

She was born in St Petersburg, FL and a resident of Rutherford County.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Herman Buford and Elizabeth Ramey Austin; husband, Bryan Dover; and brother, Harold Austin.

She is survived by son, David (Jaci) Michael Brown of Murfreesboro; daughter, Dana (Kenny) Sholar of Christiana; step-daughter, Michelle Pruitt; brother, Bill (Lorene) Austin of Orlando, FL; sister, Linda Richardson of Donelson; sister-in-law, Patricia Austin of Long Island, NY; grandchildren, Dylan Kilpatrick, Brendan Brown, Gavin Brown, Madison Sholar, Camden Sholar; step-grandchildren, Tyler, Ash and Avery Pruitt; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be from 10:00-12:00, Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

