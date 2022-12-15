OBITUARY: Bouawaen Sayavong

Bouawaen Sayavong, age 80, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away at her home on December 13th, 2022, under the care of Alive Hospice.

Bouawaen was born on August 4th, 1942 to parents Pang and Khampan Chanthavong in Ban Viengphoka, Laos.

Bouawaen completed her schooling in Laos, furthered her education to learn English, and served her home country as a Combat Medic for the Laotian Military. She is a faithful member of Wat Lao Buddharam, and will be deeply missed by her children, Bouthai Sayavong, Bouasavanh Vankham, Tonkham Sayavong, Saengkeo Sayavong, and Khamdaeng Sayavong; and other family and friends.

A visitation will be held at Woodfin Chapel, in Murfreesboro, on Saturday, December 17th, 2022 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Traditional Lao Funeral Services will be held at Woodfin Chapel, in Murfreesboro, on Sunday, December 18th, 2022 at 1:00 PM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

