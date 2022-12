Christopher Steven Edsell of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, he was 44 years old.

He was born in Knoxville, TN and lived most of his life in Smyrna.

Christopher is survived by his parents, Steve and Kathy Edsell; sister, Missy Edsell Thigpen; brother, Barry William Edsell and wife Kayla.

A private family service will be held at a later date. www.woodifnchapel.com

