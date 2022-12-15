OBITUARY: Terry Edward Thomas

Terry Edward Thomas, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

He was born in Rutherford County and worked at ADT as a commercial security consultant in various states.

Terry was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Thomas.

He is survived by his mother, Mabel Holden Thomas; brother, Dennis Thomas; and sister, Gail (Mark) Chapman; nieces and nephews, Jessica Thomas, Jay Mark (Valerie) Chapman, Haley (Brad) Butler, Anna (Robert) Rainier; and great nieces and nephews, Ellie Chapman, Ridley Chapman, Jett Chapman, Penny Butler, Cooper Butler, Lucy Rainier, Jane Rainier, Kendra Thomas and McKenzie Thomas.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM until time of chapel service at 12:00 PM, Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Miller Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

