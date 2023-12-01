OBITUARY: Bobby Wayne Jernigan

Bobby Wayne Jernigan of Murfreesboro entered eternal rest peacefully at his home on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Born May 5, 1938, he was a native of Rutherford County growing up on the family’s Franklin Road farm.

He graduated from Central High School, Murfreesboro where he played football. He was a graduate of Middle Tennessee State College. He served in the United States Navy and retired from the State of Tennessee. He was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents Dorris and Sara Lowe Jernigan and his wife Jeanice Jernigan.

Mr. Jernigan is survived by his God-given children Kim Abbott (John) of Midlothian, Texas, and Lynn Jernigan of Spring Hill, Tennessee, and granddaughter, Grace Abbott of College Station, Texas. He is survived by a loving big brother, companion, and caregiver, Dorris Jernigan, of Murfreesboro, two stepchildren, Oda Snell, and Michelle Snell both of Murfreesboro, three step-grandchildren, three step-great-grandchildren and Molly the cat.

A graveside will be held Monday, December 4, 2023, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Dorris Jernigan and Teb Batey officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

A special thank you to Holston Health Care and their team of wonderful caregivers, Emily, Tammy, Patty, Alyssa, and Marissa who were wonderful to him.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice and Paws of Rutherford County.

