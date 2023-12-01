OBITUARY: Martina Elizabeth Watson

Martina Elizabeth Watson, age 87, passed away on November 28, 2023 at Adams Place.

She was a native of Salem, IL and retired from General Telephone.

Martina was preceded in death by her parents, Antone Peter Paus and Nora Theresa O’Brien Paus; and husband, Paul Raymond Watson, Jr; and sisters, Marie Strong and Monica Sidner.

She is survived by son, Pete (Monica) Watson; grandchildren, Tyler (Kellie) Watson and Natalie (Kyle) Whittaker; and great-grandchildren, Scarlett, Liliana, Guinevere and Carter.

A memorial service will be held in Salem, IL at a later date.

