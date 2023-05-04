OBITUARY: Betty Mullins Jones

Mrs. Betty Mullins Jones, age 87, of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023.

She was born in Rockvale, TN to the late Arthur Doke and Pearl Woodson Mullins.

Mrs. Jones retired as the bookkeeper for McKendree Manor. She enjoyed working with her husband in their greenhouse growing plants and flowers for their garden. Mrs. Jones loved watching Vanderbilt Basketball. She was of the Baptist faith.

Mrs. Jones is survived by her sons, Lee O’Neal Jones and Arthur “David” Jones; grandchildren, David Zane Jones and Abby Elizabeth Jones; brother, James David Mullins; and faithful canine companion, Little Bit. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jesse O’Neal Jones.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, May 4, 2023 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 5, 2023 at 11:00 am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

