Alora Helen McIntyre Baxter, age 88 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on August 26, 2021.

She was born in Malta, Montana to the late Harold and Alice Hankins McIntyre. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Michael and Lorraine.

Mrs. Baxter is survived by her daughters, Chrisila Pettey and husband Bruce and Celia Higginbotham and husband Brooks; grandchildren, Alora Hibbitts and husband Josiah, David Pettey, Suzie Moncivaez and husband Austin, Joshua Higginbotham, Stephen Higginbotham and wife Falicity, Celia Elizabeth Higginbotham, and Arthur Higginbotham; great-grandson, Wyatt Hibbitts; and siblings, Charles McIntyre and Sherry Hallman.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 29, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Military honors will begin at 4:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Baxter’s memory to the Disabled American Veterans, https://www.ihelpveterans.org/.

