Charles A. Smitty, age 43, passed away on August 25, 2021 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and attended Sharpsville Church of Christ. He worked with Husky Truss as Lead Yardman.

Charlie was survived by his parents, Larry Phillip Smitty, Sr., and Hazel Elaine Smotherman Smitty. He is survived by his wife, Teresa Dunn Smitty; daughter, Shelby Smitty; brothers, Larry Phillip (Tammy) Smitty, Jr., Michael (Jennifer) Smitty; and grandchildren, Paisley Capps, Willow Capps, and Ellie Grace Kidd.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, August 27, 2021 and 9:30-10:30 AM, Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers with Dwight Smitty officiating. Burial will follow in Whitworth Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.