Charles A. Smitty

Charles A. Smitty, age 43, passed away on August 25, 2021 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and attended Sharpsville Church of Christ. He worked with Husky Truss as Lead Yardman.

Charlie was survived by his parents, Larry Phillip Smitty, Sr., and Hazel Elaine Smotherman Smitty. He is survived by his wife, Teresa Dunn Smitty; daughter, Shelby Smitty; brothers, Larry Phillip (Tammy) Smitty, Jr., Michael (Jennifer) Smitty; and grandchildren, Paisley Capps, Willow Capps, and Ellie Grace Kidd.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, August 27, 2021 and 9:30-10:30 AM, Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers with Dwight Smitty officiating. Burial will follow in Whitworth Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here