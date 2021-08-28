Brenda Lois Brown, age 67, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Brenda attended Temple Baptist Church. She loved the Lord and put Him first in life. Brenda enjoyed time with her family, going to church, and being Granny to her grandbabies.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas F. and Lois Arnold; and brother, Jimmy Arnold. She is survived by her husband, James Brown; daughter, Joyce (Phillip) Hix; son, Kevin (Wyndi) Mathews; sisters, Shirley (Perry) Jenkins and Sarah (Gary) Holub; brother, Houston (Brenda) Arnold; granddaughters, Channa Hix, Kacey (Matt) Gann, Monica (Dax) Williams, Belle Felts, Brooke Felts, Alexis Meyer, and Emma Grace Mathews; grandsons, Patrick Hix, Devin Sauls; eleven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be 11:00 AM until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, Monday, August 30, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Sam Epley officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422