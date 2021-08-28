Steve Kimbrough

Steve Kimbrough, age 54 of LaVergne, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021.

Funeral Service will be Saturday, August 28th at 9:00 a.m. in the chapel of Family Heritage Funeral Home, with Ivan Fleming officiating. Visitation will be Friday, August 27th from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 28th from 8:00 a.m. until time of service at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Springfield Memorial Gardens, with Darnell Houfek, Keith Sircy, Derryl Henry, Scott McFarland, Andy McGill, Doug Spicer, Cody Spicer, and Jeff Cook serving as pallbearers.

Mr. Kimbrough was born September 30, 1966 in Springfield to the late Morgan Ray Kimbrough and Pauline Cook Kimbrough.

He is survived by daughters, Callie Kimbrough of Adolphus, KY, Elizabeth Kimbrough of Adolphus, KY, and Keria Kimbrough of Gallatin; life partner, Denise Loveland-Bowe and family of LaVergne; mother-of-his-children, Christy Kimbrough of Adolphus, KY; sisters, Susan Spicer (Doug) of Springfield, and Sandy McFarland (Scott) of Portland; 3 grandchildren, Eleanor Kimbrough, Snow Middleton, and Piper Middleton; niece, Gracie McFarland; nephew, Cody Spicer; and best friend, Darnell Houfek of Dickson.

Steve worked for Garrott Brothers, Auto Shield, Outer Limits, Gibson Guitar Venue, and was sound engineer for the Little River Band for 14 years.

Online condolences may be submitted at familyheritagefh.com.


