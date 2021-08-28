Bobby Lane Cole, age 53, of Murfreesboro died August 25, 2021. He was a native of Tullahoma and was preceded in death by his mother, Brenda Bean Cole.

Bobby was a member of Third Baptist Church. He was a 1986 graduate of Tullahoma High School and attended MTSU, and was employed with Nissan in Smyrna for over 20 years.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Bethany Lamb Cole; children Jackson Cole and wife Alyssa, Katie Cole, grandchild, Copeland Cole all of Murfreesboro; father, John D. Cole and wife Charlotte of Florida; brother, Randy Cole and wife Denise of Shelbyville; sisters, Candy Cole and companion Steve Posey, Tammy Batts and husband Michael all of Tullahoma.

Bobby was a man of strong faith who loved his wife and children dearly. He was a wonderful husband and the best father his children could have hoped for. He will be truly missed.

The family wishes to express their deep gratitude for 18 months of personal care and love that Bobby received from the doctors and nurses at Sarah Cannon Cancer Center and Tri-Star Centennial Medical Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the MDS Foundation and the Sarah Cannon Fund at the American Cancer Society. www.mds-foundation.org/donate/ www.sarahcannon.com/about/sarah-cannon-fund.dot

A private service will be held at a later date with burial in Smotherman Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com