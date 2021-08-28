Bobby Lane Cole

Bobby Lane Cole, age 53, of Murfreesboro died August 25, 2021. He was a native of Tullahoma and was preceded in death by his mother, Brenda Bean Cole.

Bobby was a member of Third Baptist Church. He was a 1986 graduate of Tullahoma High School and attended MTSU, and was employed with Nissan in Smyrna for over 20 years.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Bethany Lamb Cole; children Jackson Cole and wife Alyssa, Katie Cole, grandchild, Copeland Cole all of Murfreesboro; father, John D. Cole and wife Charlotte of Florida; brother, Randy Cole and wife Denise of Shelbyville; sisters, Candy Cole and companion Steve Posey, Tammy Batts and husband Michael all of Tullahoma.

Bobby was a man of strong faith who loved his wife and children dearly. He was a wonderful husband and the best father his children could have hoped for. He will be truly missed.

The family wishes to express their deep gratitude for 18 months of personal care and love that Bobby received from the doctors and nurses at Sarah Cannon Cancer Center and Tri-Star Centennial Medical Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the MDS Foundation and the Sarah Cannon Fund at the American Cancer Society. www.mds-foundation.org/donate/ www.sarahcannon.com/about/sarah-cannon-fund.dot

A private service will be held at a later date with burial in Smotherman Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here