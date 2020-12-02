Agnes Sidelle Smoak Terry, age 86 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was a native of Charleston, South Carolina and the daughter of the late Henry Orange Smoak and Agnes Pollard Smoak. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Dension Terry, and a brother, Anton Beverly Smoak.

Survivors include a son, Robert D. Terry, daughters, Catherine D. Terry and Lisa Terry Swank and husband Robert, all of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Dustin Swank and wife Kristen of Maryville, TN, Garrett Swank of Florida, Thomas Swank of Murfreesboro; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mrs. Terry was a graduate of the Spartanburg, SC General Hospital nursing program and went on to have a 33-year career as a registered nurse at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro. She along with her daughter Catherine were co-owners of Bella Vista Fabrics in Murfreesboro.

Visitation will be Monday, December 28, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of a memorial service beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Christ-St. Paul’s Episcopal Parish Cemetery in Hollywood, SC at a later date.

