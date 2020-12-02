Mr. Malary Biton, age 61, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020. He was born in Thomonde, Haiti to the late Zacharie and Ursile Florent Biton. Mr. Biton worked as a bus driver for Rover in Murfreesboro and was of the Christian faith. He played the organ and was always composing music.

Mr. Biton is survived by his children, Rachelle Biton and her fiancé Renaud Alexandre of Hyde Park, MA and Jude Zachurie David and his wife Shalika of Rockland, MA; granddaughters, Addison and Sydney; siblings, Poupeth Biton, Gertha Biton, Rodlin Biton, and Windell Biton; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.