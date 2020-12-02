Lula Judd, age 82, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 30th, 2020. A native of Rutherford County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Tallis Ewing and Sarah D. Bonds Williams. She was also preceded in death by her husband, L.C. Judd; and her brother, Jesse Williams.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Brother Steve Marcum will officiate. Burial will be in Mapleview Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Paul Judd and his wife Regina; and Danny Joe Judd all of Smyrna; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mrs. Judd attended Wilson Line Baptist Church for many years. She was an avid book reader and loved making quilts years ago. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Martin Judd, Marty Judd, Leroy Judd, Tony Beatey, Mike Pruitt and Brandon Baranuk will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.