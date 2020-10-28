Communications Director James Evans has sent the following message to parents of Oakland High School students:

Beginning Thursday, all students at the school will move to distance learning for a few days. Students will distance-learn Thursday, Friday and Monday, and then in-person learners will return to school next Wednesday, after Tuesday’s Election Day.

The school is experiencing an increased number of students and staff members who are on quarantine, but the main factor for this temporary closure is the school substitute teacher fill rate, which is currently only 44%. So the school is closing for a few days to allow time for recovery.

The school will also be thoroughly cleaned while closed.

We know this is an inconvenience for some parents but we have no other options because of the circumstances.

The school’s principal will follow-up with you about logistics concerning distance learning. Please bear with them as they roll out additional information.