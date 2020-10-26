Communications Director James Evans has sent the following message to parents from Stewarts Creek High School.

Hello Stewarts Creek High School parents,

This is James Evans with Rutherford County Schools. We have an important announcement for you concerning COVID-19.

The school is reporting a high number of students on quarantine, as well as several staff members. As such, we are planning to temporarily close the school and will move all students to distance learning beginning Tuesday. We don’t have an exact reopen date yet. Instead, we will monitor the number of students and employees on quarantine and will announce a reopening date for in-person students as soon as we have additional information.

The school will also be thoroughly cleaned while closed.

We know this is an inconvenience for some parents but we have no other options because of the circumstances.

The school’s principal will follow-up with you about logistics concerning distance learning. Please bear with them as they roll out additional information.