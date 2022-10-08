Nolensville Beats Page for the First Time in a Thrilling OT Finish

Final Score:

NHS- 27

PHS- 21

Nolensville (8-0) stays undefeated as they beat Page (7-1) to take a commanding lead in the region.

This game started out slow but picked up pace as time passed in this contest. The first quarter would end with a score of 0-0. The only action came from an Eric Harper interception for the Knights.

Page would strike first on the scoreboard taking a 7-0 lead by way of a Boyce Smith rushing touchdown. Nolensville answered back on the very next possession with a huge 66-yard touchdown by Dylan Northcutt. The Patriots rounded out the first half by scoring once more thanks to an Ethan Cunningham touchdown.

Chance Fitzgerald tied the game for the Knights at the end of the third quarter. Nolensville did not have a lead in regulation.

Page’s Henry Cason scored their final touchdown with 9 minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Patriots had an answer for everything Nolensville tried but they stayed persistent. The Knights scored a game-tying touchdown at the end of the game thanks to Samson Johnson who would also score the game-winner.

Each team has 2 games left before they start their playoff journey. Page will play Independence next week and Nolensville will travel to Franklin.