Saturday, October 8, 2022
WEEKEND WEATHER FORECAST 10-8-9,2022 Noticeably Cooler

Clark Shelton
Get out the jackets and the blankets, because it’s a perfect weekend to enjoy crisp air and college and pro football this weekend. Warmer temperatures return next week.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 40. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 43. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

