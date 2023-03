Nate Feuerstein, rapper who goes by NF, is bringing the Hope tour in support of this latest album with special guest Cordae to Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, July 26th.

The new album will be released on April 7th, as the tour kicks off on July 12th in Columbus.

His 2021 project CLOUDS (THE MIXTAPE) debuted within the top three on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums Chart and Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums Chart.

Tickets go on sale on April 6th at 10 am. Find tickets here.