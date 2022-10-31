New Music for You this Week- October 31, 2022

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.

Angela Easterling

Americana artist, Easterling just released her new album- “Witness.”

She states, “I chose to title the album ‘Witness’ because many of the songs are like a reflection of the things I have seen going on in our country the last few years, things that have been going on in my family, and how all that comes together in my corner of the world,” says Easterling, who lives with her longtime musical partner, Brandon Turner, and their three sons on the Greer, S.C., farm that has been in her family since 1791.

Take a listen here.

John Mellencamp

John Mellencamp shares previously unreleased song “Smart Guys” from the forthcoming reissue of his beloved album Scarecrow.

Take a listen here.

Runaway June

Runaway June returns with their anthemic “BROKEN HEARTS (DO BROKEN THINGS).” Rooted in the band’s powerful three-part harmony, the unapologetic new single flips the script on post-breakup blues with members Jennifer Wayne, Natalie Stovall, and Stevie Woodward.

Take a listen here.

Flatland Calvary

Acclaimed band Flatland Cavalry’s anticipated new EP, Songs to Keep You Warm, is out today. Produced by Bruce Robison and recorded at The Bunker in Lockhart, TX, the EP consists of six new songs written by lead singer Cleto Cordero as a source of warmth and comfort as the winter months arrive. In addition to the band, Songs to Keep You Warm also features special guests Ashley Monroe (“Parallel”) and Kaitlin Butts (“How Long”).

John Oates

John Oates (of the iconic pop-rock duo Daryl Hall & John Oates) released his new single “Pushin’ A Rock” that is out now.

Co-written with Grammy winning producer /writer Nathan Paul Chapman, Oates says, ” Pushin’ A Rock ” is a rallying cry to everyone who strives to overcome life’s struggles and challenges. It’s a universal theme and an important message for our time riding on a cool groove.”

Take a listen here.

Elvie Shane

Elvie Shane is getting ready for the upcoming holiday season, releasing his own rendition of “Blue Christmas,” originally made famous by Elvis Presley.

“Getting to do my own version of a song Elvis made a Holiday staple was a welcome opportunity,” shared Shane. “I love this song because it goes to show how Christmas isn’t near the joy it could be if you’re not sharing it with someone you Love. Merry Christmas Y’all.”

Take a listen here.

Levi Hummon & Cassadee Pope

Country artists Levi Hummon and Cassadee Pope are teaming up on their brand new sobering single “RSVP,” out now.The track finds the two reminiscing on what could have been a perfect night after a rejected party invite. Told from different perspectives, the single captures the different ways of moving on after a breakup. Listen to “RSVP” now.

Written by, Levi Hummon, Eric Arjes and Cassadee Pope, “RSVP” cleverly blends the imagery of a raging party full of confetti, Solo cups and a visit from the cops with the emotional toll of disappointment in wondering what could have been.

Take a listen here.

Keith Urban

Keith Urban’s latest release, “Street Called Main” is as “pure, open road with the windows down, feel-good as it gets.” As Urban sees it, “some memories are triggered by the simplest of things, like finding yourself anywhere in the world – even on a ‘street called main’ – and suddenly ‘she’ comes flooding back.”

Take a listen here.

Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson released her highly anticipated album Bell Bottom Country and announced a 27-city headlining tour, presented by Stella Rosa® Future Is Female music series.

“This past year has been such a roller coaster – it’s truly been one of the most rewarding and challenging of my career. We’ve worked so hard on this album, and I’m so proud of it,” Lainey said. “I can’t wait to headline my first tour next year and play all my new music across the country.”

Chris Stapleton & Joy Oladokun

The official music video for “Sweet Symphony,” Joy Oladokun’s new collaboration with Chris Stapleton is out now.

Of the video, Oladokun shares, “I felt really inspired as a black kid watching Sesame Street and the Muppets because we live in a world where our differences separate us, and these shows were so clearly modeled through the art form that differences don’t matter. I love the surrealism and realism that puppet art blends together because it teaches us cool lessons about how we should treat other.”