OBITUARY: Daniel ‘Danny’ Lee Harrison

Mr. Daniel “Danny” Lee Harrison, age 49, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022.

He was born in St. Louis, MO to Jerry Wayne Harrison, Sr. and Edith Elizabeth Harrison.

Danny was a 1993 graduate of Holloway High School. He worked as an auto mechanic and loved to work on cars. Danny enjoyed watching NASCAR and went fishing at Percy Priest Lake and anywhere else he could catch something.

Danny is survived by his wife of 25 years, Karen Harrison; children, Corvette Harrison and Trey Harrison all of Murfreesboro; mother, Edith Harrison of Smyrna, TN; brothers, Dooly Gray and his wife Sandy of Qulin, MO, Jerry Harrison, Jr. and his wife Mary Ann of Americus, GA, and Bob Fortel and his wife Emily of Shelbyville, TN; and nieces and nephews, Angie, Chris, Shelby, Caleb, Jordan, Trisha, Clay, Zach, and Lexi.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Wayne Harrison, Sr.; aunt, Brenda; and uncles, Tommy and Jimmy.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 4, 2022 at 12:00noon at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

