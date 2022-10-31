Murfreesboro Police Identify Homicide Victim in Weekend Shooting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (October 30, 2022) Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) homicide detectives identified the victim in this weekend’s fatal shooting as 22-year-old Micah Robinson. Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and the public is not in any danger.

Officers responded to 131 John R. Rice Blvd. at 3:10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 for reports of shots fired.

Once on scene, officers located Robinson in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers immediately rendered aid until Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived and took over medical care. Robinson was taken to Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital and later flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center by helicopter. He died after undergoing surgery.

The preliminary investigation shows Robinson was walking along John R. Rice when the occupants in a dark-colored sedan drove by and started shooting at him.

Detectives are working to develop suspects and a motive.

Investigators ask anyone with any helpful information to contact lead Detective David Miller at 629-201-5662 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at (615) 893-STOP (7867). You can also send anonymous tips, and upload photos or videos via the P2 Intel Mobile App.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation by the CID.