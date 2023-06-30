Nashville Superspeedway Ally 400 Draws Record Viewership on NBC



LEBANON, Tenn. — The Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway captivated television audiences nationwide and became NBC Sports’ most-watched season opener in three years.

The Ally 400 achieved a total audience delivery of 3.23 million viewers, reaffirming Nashville Superspeedway’s status as a premier racing destination. This level of viewership made the race NBC Sports’ second-best season opener since Daytona in 2017 and surpassed last year’s weather-delayed Nashville race by 9%.

The Ally 400 outperformed NBC’s average 2022 race viewership by a striking 16%, solidifying its position as the most-watched sporting event of the weekend.

The regional support for NASCAR racing in the Music City was outstanding, with Charlotte leading all markets with a 4.80 rating. The top 10 markets nationally included Greensboro, Greenville, Knoxville, Birmingham, Buffalo, Louisville, Nashville, Indianapolis and Raleigh-Durham, demonstrating unwavering enthusiasm for racing competition at Nashville Superspeedway.

The electrifying Ally 400 showcased the incredible talents of Nashville-based Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain , who crossed the finish line 0.789 seconds ahead of second place to emerge victorious in a thrilling race that had the sellout crowd on the edge of their seats.

Source: Nashville Speedway