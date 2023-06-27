Ross Chastain Streaks to Ally 400 Victory

LEBANON, Tenn. – After more than a year without a Cup Series victory – and a couple months of sideways glances and tough conversations following incidents with several competitors – Ross Chastain admits he heard whispers about his on-track performance.

After making Nashville Superspeedway’s 1.33-mile concrete D-shaped oval his personal watermelon crawl, Chastain looked back on those recent struggles with a big, juicy grin and a couple celebratory yells with a sold-out Middle Tennessee crowd with a victory in the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.

Driving the No. 1 Chevrolet for Nashville-based Trackhouse Racing, Chastain collected his first Cup Series victory of the season, the third Cup win of his career and locked down a Cup Series playoff berth.

“It’s absolutely incredible the fight that we have,” Chastain said after smashing a watermelon on the start-finish line. “This is why every little kid out there, anyone in the world, when you get criticized, and you’re going to if you’re a competitor, they will try to tear you down and you’ll start believing it and you can’t do that.

Source: Nashville Superspeedway.com