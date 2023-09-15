Nashville Sounds Shut Out Charlotte For Fifth Straight Win

Charlotte, N.C. (September 14, 2023) – Janson Junk fired six shutout innings and the offense supplied a pair of home runs as the Nashville Sounds (77-62, 37-28) toppled the Charlotte Knights (49-92, 14-52) 5-0 on Thursday night at Truist Field. It was Nashville’s Triple-A-leading ninth shutout win of the season.

Junk allowed seven hits on the night, did not issue a walk, and struck out four on the way to his first win since July 21 vs. Jacksonville. Jason Alexander (S, 1) relieved him in the seventh, allowing a pair of hits and striking out three on the way to his first save since August 25, 2017 with rookie-level Orem.

Post-Game Notes

Blake Perkins was the only rehabbing Milwaukee Brewer to appear in tonight’s game, leading off the contest with a double and going 1-for-5 as the designated hitter. Jesse Winker and Darin Ruf both had a scheduled night off.

Abraham Toro extended his on-base streak to 31 games with a walk in the first inning, later adding another in the third. Since the streak began on July 9, Toro is batting .369 (45-for-122) with 29 runs, 17 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 22 RBI, 17 walks and a 1.077 OPS.

Janson Junk snapped a losing streak of four straight decisions and a streak of seven starts without a win. It was Junk’s first scoreless outing since April 21 at Jacksonville (5.2 IP) and first of six innings or more since July 14, 2022 at Las Vegas with Triple-A Salt Lake.

Nine hits are the most allowed by Nashville in a shutout since August 6, 2018 vs. Sacramento (also 9). The Sounds have not allowed 10 hits in a shutout since at least 2005.

Source: Nashville Sounds

