Vols Ready for SEC Opener in The Swamp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – With a pair of victories under its belt to open the season, No. 11/9 Tennessee opens Southeastern Conference play on Saturday with a trip down to Gainesville to battle SEC East rival Florida.

The Volunteers will look to make it two straight wins in the series for the first time since 2003 and 2004 after dispatching the Gators, 38-33, last season in Knoxville.

BROADCAST INFO

Saturday’s contest will be televised nationally in primetime as Chris Fowler (PxP), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sideline) will have the call on ESPN. Kickoff is slated for 7:08 p.m. ET.

Fans can listen to Tennessee’s official radio broadcast on the Vol Network (Local: WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99.1) over 70 stations across the state of Tennessee and the southeast, SiriusXM (Ch. 133 or 190) and the SiriusXM app (Ch. 961), as well as the Varsity App. A live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com​ and the Tennessee Athletics App.

Bob Kesling (PxP), VFL Jeff Francis (analyst) and Brent Hubbs (analyst) will call the action, with VFL Jayson Swain handling sideline duties for the Vol Network radio broadcast. The Big Orange Countdown pregame show begins two hours prior to kickoff at 5 p.m. ET.

Source: UT Sports

