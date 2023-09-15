Missing Murfreesboro Man: Samuel Elrod

UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 14, 2023, 11:24AM – 38-year-old Samuel Elrod has been safely located in Nashville

Original Story:

September 14, 2023 – Samuel Elrod, 38, was reported missing by his wife on September 12.

Elrod was last seen in the Medical Center Pkwy. area near St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital on Sept. 11. He was wearing black pants, a blue long sleeve button down shirt, black boots, and carrying a backpack at the time.

Elrod has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as missing.

If you know where Elrod can be located, please notify Det. Justin Fugate with the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (629)201-5635 or email 0990@murfreesborotn.gov.