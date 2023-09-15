Reba McEntire Partners with Local Farmers to Create a Corn Maze

Reba McEntire is partnering with more than 40 farms across the country as they host Reba-themed corn mazes in celebration of her upcoming lifestyle book Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots. And there’s one in Springfield, Tennessee at Honeysuckle Farm, 1765 Martins Chapel Church Road. The farm opens for its fall festival on September 23rd, find the details here.

While navigating the mazes, guests will look for clues and play an interactive game quizzing them on how much they know about the country music legend. Participants will enjoy photo opps, music and prizes along the way. The farms, which are designed by The MAiZE Inc. in 23 states across the U.S., will reach more than a million visitors during the fall season.

“While l admit being in a corn maze is one of the more unique things I’ve ever been invited to be a part of, I couldn’t be more excited to be involved with some of the things that matter most to me – farming, family, and friends,” said McEntire. “Growing up on a ranch in Oklahoma, I know how important agriculture is and I love being involved with something that brings more people out to farms across the country for good wholesome fun!”

Along with getting lost in the maze, guests will have the opportunity to enter to win a grand prize trip to Nashville for a one-night-only special event, “Not That Fancy: An Evening with Reba & Friends” set for November 5 at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium. The prize will also include a two-night stay at Hotel Fraye.

Additionally, one winner from each farm will receive an autographed copy of Reba’s upcoming book Not That Fancy. Officially being released on Tuesday, October 10, the book is a collection of funny, poignant, and deeply personal stories, photos, tips, and recipes. On October 6, Reba will also release a corresponding album Not That Fancy with stripped-down versions of some of her most iconic songs as well as a brand-new track.