Four Seasons to Host Titan Up Terrace on Game Days

Four Seasons Hotel Nashville, conveniently situated adjacent to the pedestrian bridge that carries passionate followers of the Tennessee Titans across the Cumberland River and into Nissan Stadium, is inviting football fans to a thrilling new game day experience at Mimo Restaurant and Bar: the Titan Up Terrace at Mimo.

For all eight of the Titans’ Sunday home games this season, all football fans are being welcomed to the Mimo terrace, ideally situated on First Avenue, to enjoy the atmosphere of an engaging game day experience. With walk-ins welcome and no cover charge, this experience includes:

102.9 The Buzz broadcasting live from the Titan Up Terrace each home gameday from 10:00 am until 12:00 noon

Dedicated gameday food and drink specials available all day on the terrace for pregame, during game, or postgame needs

Special customer giveaways from Four Seasons, Gibson Guitars, and other hotel partners each Sunday

Titans-themed decorations on the terrace to set the all-day party atmosphere, regardless of the final score

Indoor television screens in Mimo Bar showing all the live action

“The Titan Up Terrace will be a fun all-day spot here at Mimo for all football fans, whether they are taking the easy walk across the bridge for kickoff or staying with us throughout to watch the game on our screens here in the bar,” says Jonathan Zeidman, Mimo’s Assistant Bar Manager.

Game Day Food and Drink Specials

Titan Up Terrace specials have been assembled just for these eight Sunday occasions.

“We’ve created something special for Titans fans this season and have put together a menu of football favorites and more elevated options that you won’t find any other day at Four Seasons,” says Jacob Wiley, Mimo’s Assistant Bar Manager.

Titan Up Terrace drink specials include:

Titan Up Lemonade – USD 12 – Jack Daniels, Fresh Lemon Juice, Italian Limonata Soda, Combier Bleu

The “Hail Mary” Bloody Mary – USD 14 – Wheatley Vodka, Zing Zang Bloody Mary, Assorted Vegetable Garnish

Gameday Bottled Beers – USD 6 – Michelob Ultra, Miller Lite, Peroni, Stella Artois

Sunday Wine – USD 16 – Lucien Albrecht Sparkling Rose, Whispering Angel, Jermann Pinot Grigio, Twommey by Silver Oak Sauvignon Blanc

Savoury Titan Up Terrace food specials include Croissant Sandwiches, Marcos Tacos, Chicken Wings, The Mimo Burger, Fried Chicken Sandwich, French Fries and Truffle Fries, and Blue Velvet Titan Cookies with the menu items ranging from USD 6 to 23.

Giveaways Before Game One and Beyond

To celebrate the Titans’ first home game on September 17, 2023 and the official launch of the Titan Up Terrace, Mimo will be offering a VIP fan experience for one lucky winner and three guests of their choice, to pregame in style, inclusive of reserved seating and complimentary food and drinks. Follow Mimo on its social channel @mimonashville to enter and stay connected to all future restaurant and bar happenings.

In addition, every game day, The Titan Up Terrace at Mimo will present fans who purchase a food or drink item with a prize draw entry for a chance to win giveaways including a complimentary weekend brunch for two at Mimo, a Gibson Guitars merch bundle, and a USD 100 Mimo bar tab.

The Titans Home Schedule

The Titan Up Terrace at Mimo with live broadcasts, specials, giveaways and more will be active every Sunday home game of the 2023-2024 season. The Titan Up Terrace game day schedule is as follows:

Sunday, September 17 vs. LA Chargers

Sunday, October 1 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, October 29 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, November 26 vs. Carolina Panthers

Sunday, December 3 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, December 17 vs. Houston Texans

Sunday, December 24 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, January 7 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

All 102.9 The Buzz broadcasts start at 10:00 am, and end at 12:00 noon for the game kickoff, except for January 7, which is yet to be announced.

With no cover charge and walk-ins are welcomed at the Titan Up Terrace subject to availability, reservations can also be made through OpenTable or by calling the restaurant at +1 615 610 6990