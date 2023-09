The body of a missing boater was found this week in Percy Priest Lake, according to WSMV.

The missing boater was involved in a boating accident on the West Fork of the Stones River and Percy Priest Lake. On September 13 around 1 a.m., police were notified of a missing person.

When officers arrived, they located a boat but its driver was not at the scene. Officers later found a 61-year-old man’s body downstream of the boat.

No other information has been released.