Top 5 Stories From Sept 15, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 15, 2023.

1Missing Murfreesboro Teen: Taylor James Ruger

Taylor James Ruger (Photo: Murfreesboro Police)

 

Taylor James Ruger, 17, was last seen in the Indian Park Dr. area of Murfreesboro on September 8, 2023. Read more.

2Traffic Construction and Lane Closures September 15 – September 20, 2023

 

Know before you go: Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures. Read More.

3Rutherford County Nurse Indicted, Charged in TBI Drug Theft Case

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division have obtained an indictment for a nurse in connection to a drug theft case. Read More.

4Investigation Shows Pet Turned on Stove, Caused Fire in Spring Hill Home

Photo: Spring Hill Fire Department

 

Spring Hill Fire Department was dispatched to a residential fire alarm in the Sawgrass subdivision Thursday morning. Read more.

5Murfreesboro Considers Bringing Professional Baseball to Community

City leaders believe Murfreesboro offers an excellent home for a Double-A (AA) level baseball franchise. Read more.

