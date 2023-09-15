Top 5 Stories From Sept 15, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 15, 2023.
Taylor James Ruger (Photo: Murfreesboro Police)
Taylor James Ruger, 17, was last seen in the Indian Park Dr. area of Murfreesboro on September 8, 2023. Read more.
Know before you go: Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures. Read More.
Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division have obtained an indictment for a nurse in connection to a drug theft case. Read More.
Photo: Spring Hill Fire Department
Spring Hill Fire Department was dispatched to a residential fire alarm in the Sawgrass subdivision Thursday morning. Read more.
City leaders believe Murfreesboro offers an excellent home for a Double-A (AA) level baseball franchise. Read more.