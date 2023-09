Septmeber 14, 2023 – Taylor James Ruger, 17, was last seen in the Indian Park Dr. area of Murfreesboro on September 8, 2023.

Ruger was wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, dark pants and black crocs at the time. He has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as missing.

If you know where Ruger can be located, please notify Det. Michael Yates with the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (629)201-5519 or email 0291@murfreesborotn.gov.