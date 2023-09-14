Top 5 Stories From Sept 14, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 14, 2023.
A lucky Powerball Double Play player in Murfreesboro won $50,000 last night, Sept. 11, 2023, by matching four numbers plus the Powerball in the Double Play drawing. Read more.
A lucky Lotto America player in Madison won the game’s whopping jackpot of $9.71 million Saturday night, Sept. 9, 2023. The winning ticket was sold at Walmart Supercenter, 2232 Gallatin Pike in Madison. Read More.
Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division have obtained an indictment for a nurse in connection to a drug theft case. Read More.
After more than a year of study and analysis, Rutherford County Schools has developed concepts for county-wide rezoning that would likely begin in August 2025. Read more.
Blue Raider fans coming to Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium this fall to catch MTSU Football in action will be treated to a host of new gameday enhancements, starting from the moment they drive onto campus at Middle Tennessee State University. Read more.