Top 5 Stories From Sept 14, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
8145

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 14, 2023.

1$50,000 Powerball Double Play Winner Sold in Murfreesboro

A lucky Powerball Double Play player in Murfreesboro won $50,000 last night, Sept. 11, 2023, by matching four numbers plus the Powerball in the Double Play drawing. Read more.

2$9.71 Million Lotto America Jackpot Won in Madison Tennessee

lotto america

A lucky Lotto America player in Madison won the game’s whopping jackpot of $9.71 million Saturday night, Sept. 9, 2023. The winning ticket was sold at Walmart Supercenter, 2232 Gallatin Pike in Madison. Read More.

3Rutherford County Nurse Indicted, Charged in TBI Drug Theft Case

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division have obtained an indictment for a nurse in connection to a drug theft case. Read More.

4Rutherford County Schools Announces Rezoning Concept Maps

After more than a year of study and analysis, Rutherford County Schools has developed concepts for county-wide rezoning that would likely begin in August 2025. Read more.

5MTSU Athletics Announces Game Day Enhancements Ahead of Football Season

MTSU Athletics Announces Game Day Enhancements ahead of Football Season in Floyd Stadium
Photo from MTSU

Blue Raider fans coming to Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium this fall to catch MTSU Football in action will be treated to a host of new gameday enhancements, starting from the moment they drive onto campus at Middle Tennessee State University. Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here