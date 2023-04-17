Nashville Soccer Club Falls to New York City FC

QUEENS, N.Y. (April 15, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club fell to New York City FC 2-1 at Citi Field on Saturday night. After falling behind 2-0 in the first half, Nashville SC led a ferocious comeback attempt in the second 45 which included a goal from Hany Mukhtar, his 45th career goal in 87 matches.

Mukhtar Continues To Dazzle: Mukhtar’s tally marked his third goal in four career matches against New York City FC. The German attacker has now been involved in over half of Nashville SC’s regular season goals in club history (75 of 138).

Created Pressure: Nashville’s six shots on target tonight were a season-high, while its 15 shots were its third highest of the season.

Series Complete: The regular season series between Nashville SC and New York City FC is officially complete. The two sides split the season series with tonight’s result after Nashville SC defeated New York City FC 2-0 on Opening Day at GEODIS Park.

Next Match: Nashville SC will host defending MLS Cup Champion Los Angeles FC on Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. CT.

www.NashvilleSC.com/Tickets. The first 10,000 fans inside of GEODIS Park will receive a Walker Zimmerman bobblehead presented by Renasant Bank.

