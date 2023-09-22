Nashville Predators to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Nashville, Tenn. (Sept. 21, 2023) – The Nashville Predators organization will recognize and celebrate the Hispanic community during Hispanic Heritage Month.

In conjunction with Hispanic Heritage Month, the Preds are partnering with the Tennessee Latin American Chamber of Commerce (TLACC) to host Hispanic Heritage Night at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 5. A Plaza Party will commence at 5 p.m. CT on Oct. 5 before the Preds host the Carolina Hurricanes for a preseason game at 7 p.m. CT.

“We are committed to hosting events in Smashville that attract and welcome the vibrant Hispanic community in Middle Tennessee,” Nashville Predators Chief Legal Officer Heidi Bundren said. “As a member of the Hispanic community, I am excited for the opportunity to continue to grow the love of the game that unites us all and creates unforgettable experiences in Smashville.”

“As we enter our third year of partnership with the Nashville Predators, TLACC recognizes the shared investment of our entities,” TLACC President Karla Vazquez said. “The Nashville Predators contributions to celebrate the richly vibrant Nashville Latine community with the Hispanic Heritage Night and the Hispanic Family Day and TLACC introducing our Latino community to the exciting game of hockey. Go Preds!”

That pregame plaza party will feature a DJ, food trucks, face painting, mechanical bull, a drumline performance by Nashville SC’s Latin American support group La Brigada de Oro, plus local vendors from the Hispanic community. Additionally, the first 2,500 fans who attend the game will receive a custom lanyard at the door.

During the game, Warner Chappell recording artist, Kat Luna, will perform the national anthem. Fans will have an opportunity to visit the Nashville Predators Foundation auction to bid on customized Hispanic Heritage jerseys, designed by local artist Izamar Rodriguez. Rodriguez’s vibrant design weaves together the national flowers from each Latin American country, and each flower pays tribute to the several Mesoamerican civilizations from Latin America. Proceeds from the auction will be donated to organizations that directly impact the Latin community.

The Preds will also host Hispanic Heritage Family Day on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Ford Ice Center Antioch from 1-3 p.m. CT. The event will include FREE ice skating, complimentary concessions, giveaway items from local businesses and a visit from GNASH. The event is limited to the first 200 RSVPs. For more information and to RSVP, please visit https://nashvillepredators.formstack.com/forms/hh_family_day_rsvp.

The Preds and Bridgestone Arena are continuous supporters of the Hispanic community. The Predators and El Jefe radio are entering their third year of Spanish radio partnership – eight games during the 2021-22 season, 82 games during the 2022-23 season and 82 games slated for the 2023-24 season. The organization is entering the sixth year of partnership with Jani-King, a large employer in the Latin community, and official cleaning service of Bridgestone Arena, Ford Ice Center and F&M Bank Arena.

There are three upcoming Latin shows at Bridgestone Arena including:

Fuerza Regida on Sept. 28

Marco Antonio Solís on Oct. 13

Romeo Santos on Oct. 27

Local artist, Jose Vera, will paint a mural live on the Bridgestone Arena Plaza beginning Sept. 28 at the Fuerza Regida show and will finish the mural at the Plaza Party on Oct. 5 for Hispanic Heritage Night.

To view a full event schedule and to purchase event tickets, please visit www.bridgestonearena.com/events.

Theme Night tickets for the Hispanic Heritage Day on Oct. 5 are available at www.nhl.com/predators/tickets/theme-nights, so make plans to watch the Preds and honor the Hispanic culture that helps make the Music City such a unique spot to live, work and play.