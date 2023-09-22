Coming to Prime Video in October 2023

Prime Video streaming service has something for everyone in October 2023.

New to Prime Video October 2023

October 1

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

A Guy Thing (2003)

A View To A Kill (1985)

A Star Is Born (1976)

Abduction (2011)

Arsenal (2017)

Beethoven (1992)

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure (2011)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Bolero (1984)

Bowling for Columbine (2002)

Bubba Ho-Tep (2003)

Casino Royale (1967)

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Crawl (2019)

Daybreakers (2010)

Detroit (2017)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Die Another Day (2002)

Dirty Work (1998)

Disturbing Behavior (1998)

Doom (2005)

Dr. No (1963)

Eight Men Out (1988)

Jonah Hex (2010)

Judas and the Black Messiah (2021)

Justice League (2017)

King Richard (2021)

Shazam! (2019)

Steel (1997)

Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)

Tom & Jerry (2021)

V for Vendetta (2006)

Watchmen (2009)

Wonder Woman (2017)

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

Flesh & Blood (1985)

For The Love Of The Game (1999)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Frasier S1-11 (1994)

From Russia With Love (1964)

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

Going My Way (1944)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1965)

Green Lantern (2011)

Hall Pass (2011)

High-Rise (2016)

Hit S3 (2020)

Holiday In Handcuffs (2007)

Holiday Inn (1942

Hotel Rwanda (2005)

It’s Complicated (2009)

Jesse Stone: Benefit Of The Doubt (2012)

Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost (2011)

Jesse Stone: Lost In Paradise (2015)

Jesse Stone: No Remorse (2010)

Jesse Stone: Thin Ice (2009)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

King Solomon’s Mines (1985)

Lawless (2012)

Legally Blonde (2001)

License To Kill (1989)

Live And Let Die (1973)

Mac and Me (1988)

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For

Christmas Is You (2017)

Mars Attacks! (1996)

Masters Of The Universe (1987)

Mean Creek (2004)

Moby Dick (1959)

Moneyball (2011)

Moonraker (1979)

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

Mulholland Falls (1996)

My Adventures With Santa (2019)

Nanny McPhee (2006)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

Navy Seals (1990)

Nerve (2016)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

No Sleep ‘Til Christmas (2018)

Nowitzki The Perfect Shot (2015)

Nutcracker: The Motion Picture (1986)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Original Sin (2001)

Rain Man (1988)

Red Corner (1997)

Righteous Kill (2008)

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

Sicario (2015)

Spectre (2015)

Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron (2002)

Suicide Squad (2021)

That’s Entertainment (1974)

The Apartment (1960)

The Birdcage (1996)

The Intouchables (2011)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

The Sugarland Express (1974)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

The Defiant Ones (1958)

The Firm (1993)

The Golden Compass (2007)

The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)

The Little Things (2021)

The Living Daylights (1987)

The Love Guru (2008)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Party (1968)

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The Untouchables (1987)

The Wedding Singer (1998)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

UHF (1989)

Universal Soldier (1992)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

October 3

Billions S5 (2021)

Make Me Scream (2023)

October 6

Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe (2023)

Totally Killer (2023)

October 7

Tale of the Nine Tailed (2020)

October 9

Missing Link (2019)

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (2018)

October 10

Copshop (2021)

Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe

Renfield (2023)

October 11

Awareness (2023)

The Greatest Show Never Made (2023)

October 12

Blended (2014)

October 13

Everybody Loves Diamonds (2023)

The Burial (2023)

October 15

Half + Half S1-S4 (2003)

One On One S1-S5 (2002)

October 16

Long Shot (2019)

October 17

Polite Society (2023)

October 20

Sayen: La Ruta Seca (2023)

Surrounded (2023)

Upload S3 (2023)

October 23

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods (2021)

October 24

Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles (2023)

Zainab Johnson: Hijabs Off (2023)

October 25

Studio 666 (2022)

October 26

Sebastian Fitzek’s Therapy (2023)

October 27

The Girl Who Killed Her Parents – The Confession (2023)

October 31