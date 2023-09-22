Coming to Max in October 2023

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
3
Coming to Max in October 2023


Stream The Debuts Of The Second Seasons Of HBO Originals “The Gilded Age” and “30 Coins” and Max Original “Our Flag Means Death”; Max Original “Scavengers Reign”; HBO Original Documentaries “The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring” and “aka MR. CHOW”; Streaming Debut of Feature Film “Meg 2: The Trench”; Live Bleacher Report Sports Add-On Tier Launches on Max in U.S. on October 5.

What’s New on Max This October 2023

October 1

  • 3 Godfathers (1948)
  • The Adventures of Pinocchio (1996)
  • All About the Benjamins (2002)
  • The Amazing Panda Adventure (1995)
  • Angels in the Outfield (1951)
  • The Answer Man (2009)
  • Anthropoid (2016)
  • Appaloosa (2008)
  • The Apparition (2012)
  • The Asphalt Jungle (1950)
  • Badlands (1973)
  • Be Cool (2005)
  • Bee Season (2005)
  • Beetlejuice (1988)
  • The Benchwarmers (2006)
  • Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
  • Blindspotting (2018)
  • Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012)
  • Cesar Chavez (2014)
  • Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)
  • Control Room (2004)
  • Critters 3 (1991)
  • The Curse of Frankenstein (1957)
  • Daphne & Velma (2018)
  • Dark Shadows (2012)
  • Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972)
  • Dracula Has Risen from the Grave (1969)
  • Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks, Season 1 (ID)
  • Father Figures (2017)
  • Final Destination (2000)
  • Final Destination 2 (2003)
  • Final Destination 3 (2006)
  • Final Destination 5 (2011)
  • The Final Destination (2009)
  • The Five Heartbeats (1991)
  • Flashdance (1983)
  • FLCL: Shoegaze, Season 5
  • Flight (2012)
  • Focus (2015)
  • Freddy vs. Jason (2003)
  • Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)
  • French Connection II (1975)
  • The French Connection (1971)
  • Friday the 13th (2009)
  • Furious 7 (2015)
  • Get Shorty (1995)
  • Gloria Bell (2019)
  • The Golden Child (1986)
  • The Grey (2011)
  • Hackers (1995)
  • Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)
  • The Haunting (1963)
  • Horror of Dracula (1958)
  • House of Sand and Fog (2004)
  • The House (2017)
  • If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)
  • In the Heart of the Sea (2015)
  • In the Kitchen with Abner and Amanda, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)
  • Ismael’s Ghosts (2018)
  • Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror, Season 1 (Travel Channel)
  • Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)
  • Jumanji (1995)
  • Just Wright (2010)
  • Kate & Leopold (2001)
  • The Last Stand (2013)
  • Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990)
  • The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
  • The Letter (1940)
  • Looney Tunes: Back In Action (2003)
  • The Lost Boys (1987)
  • Love Jones (1997)
  • Meet Dave (2008)
  • Meg 2: The Trench (2023) *Starting 9/29
  • Men at Work (1990)
  • The Mod Squad (1999)
  • The Mummy (1959)
  • The Neverending Story (1984)
  • The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter (1991)
  • A Night at the Roxbury (1998)
  • An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)
  • Oracle (2023)
  • Out of the Past (1947)
  • Paper Towns (2015)
  • Pet Sematary (1989)
  • Pet Sematary II (1992)
  • The Phantom of The Opera (2004)
  • Pleasantville (1998)
  • Poltergeist (1982)
  • Pootie Tang (2001)
  • The Pyramid (2014)
  • Ranch to Table, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)
  • The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring (HBO)
  • Rock of Ages (2012)
  • Roger & Me (1989)
  • Running Scared (2006)
  • Scream (1996)
  • Scream 2 (1997)
  • Scream 3 (2000)
  • Skin (2019)
  • Small Soldiers (1998)
  • Son of the Mask (2005)
  • Soylent Green (1973)
  • Spartan (2004)
  • Species (1995)
  • Species II (1998)
  • Species III (2004)
  • Speedway (1968)
  • Spinout (1966)
  • Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye (1985)
  • Teen Spirit (2019)
  • Teen Titans Go!: Welcome To Halloween, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)
  • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
  • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)
  • Tom and Jerry: The Movie (1993)
  • Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale (2007)
  • Tom and Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers (2014)
  • Trick ‘r Treat (2009)
  • Upgrade (2018)
  • Valerie’s Home Cooking Season 14 (Food Network)
  • Warm Bodies (2013)
  • The Weekend (2019)
  • What’s Up, Doc? (1972)
  • The Whole Ten Yards (2004)
  • Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season 10 (The CW)
  • Whose Streets? (2017)
  • Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

October 3

  • Hostage 911, Season 1 (ID)

October 4

  • Bering Sea Gold, Season 11B (Discovery Channel)
  • Ghost Adventures: Devil Island, Special (Discovery Channel)
  • Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America, Season 2 (Science Channel)

October 5

  • BattleBots, Season 7B (Discovery Channel)
  • Oscar’s Handmade Halloween (Max Original)
  • Our Flag Means Death, Season 2 (Max Original)

October 6

  • 90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: Before The 90 Days, Season 6 (TLC)
  • Bugs Bunny Builders: Hard Hat Time: Haunted Garage (Cartoon Network)
  • Deane’s Dynasty (Max Original)
  • HGTV Urban Oasis Special (HGTV)

October 7

  • Jessica’s Big Little World, Season 1 (Cartoon Network)
  • Makeover by Monday, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)
  • Ready to Love, Season 3C (OWN)

October 8

  • 90 Day Fiance, Season 10 (TLC)
  • Last Stop Larrimah (2023) (HBO)
  • Teen Titans Go!: Haunted Tank, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)

October 9

  • The Matthew Shepard Story: An American Hate Crime (ID)

October 10

  • No Accident (2023) (HBO)
  • Street Outlaws vs. The World (Discovery Channel)

October 11

  • Crimefeed (ID)
  • Ghost Adventures, Season 20C (Discovery Channel)

October 12

  • Doom Patrol, Season 4 (Max Original)
  • Frankelda’s Book of Spooks (Max Original)

October 14

  • Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out, Season 5 (Food Network)

October 15

  • Naked and Afraid, Season 9C (Discovery Channel)

October 16

  • Wardens of the North (Animal Planet)

October 18

  • Good Bones, Season 8 (HGTV)

October 19

  • Candy Cruz (Max Original)
  • Peter & the Wolf (2023) (Max Original)
  • Teenage Kiss: The Future Is Dead (Max Original)

October 20

  • Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)
  • Cabin Chronicles: Renovation (Magnolia Network)
  • Cuquin
  • First Time Fixer, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)

October 22

  • aka MR. CHOW (2023) (HBO)

October 23

  • 30 Coins, Season 2 (HBO)
  • Justice League: Warworld (2023)

October 24

  • Restoration Road With Clint Harp, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)
  • Silent House (2012)
  • Supermarket Stakeout, Season 5 (Food Network)

October 25

  • Bargain Mansions, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)
  • Strange Evidence, Season 7 (Science Channel)
  • The Murder Tapes, Season 6A (ID)

October 26

  • The Haunted Museum, Season 2 (Travel Channel)

October 27

  • A Time to Kill, Season 4A (ID)
  • Diary of an Old Home, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)
  • Adult Swim Smalls, Season 5 (Adult Swim)

October 28

  • Mecha Builders (Cartoon Network)

October 29

  • The Gilded Age, Season 2 (HBO)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here