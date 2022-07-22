Friday, July 22, 2022
x
HomeEntertainmentNashville Actress, Who Appeared in 'Elvis' Movie, is Found Dead
EntertainmentNews

Nashville Actress, Who Appeared in ‘Elvis’ Movie, is Found Dead

Donna Vissman
By Donna Vissman
0
28

A local actress who appeared in the new ‘Elvis’ biopic was found dead in Nashville.

Shonka Dukureh, who played Big Mama Thornton in ‘Elvis’ has died at the age of 44. She also perfomed with Doja Cat on the soundtrack and most recently at Coachella.

According to WPLN, Dukureh graduated from Fisk University with a theater degree and Trevecca Nazerene with a degree in education. At one time, she taught second grade at Buena Vista Elementary in Metro Schools.

According to Metro Police, “No foul play is evident in today’s death of actress Shonka Dukureh, 44, who portrayed Big Mama Thornton in this year’s Elvis movie. Dukureh, a Fisk Univ graduate, was found dead in the bedroom of her Kothe Way apt that she shared with her 2 young children.”

Previous articlePredators Preseason Tickets On Sale Now
Next articleRutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew a day or on a busy day make it two.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.