Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Taylor Means
-
0
32

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!

1Taste of Rutherford

Photo courtesy of Oaklands Mansion Facebook page

Saturday, July 23, 7:00pm-9:00pm

901 N. Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN
Oaklands Mansion

Main Street Murfreesboro’s annual fundraiser will be held at Oaklands Mansion on July 23rd. Funds raised go to help Main Street Murfreesboro carry out its mission to maintain and enhance the historic downtown as the heart of the community. VIP ticket includes a private VIP area during the event with private VIP bar, signature drinks (2 drink tickets), Tasty Table & Jo’s Custom Cakes Catering, access to food vendors, Craft Beer Garden wristband, special entertainment, and access to inside Oakland’s Mansion. General admission tickets include 2 drink tickets, live music performed on-site, and access to over 30 local restaurants’ tastings.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

2New Binge at Memories Bar and Grill

new binge
Photo: New Binge Facebook

Saturday, July 23, 8:00pm-12:00am

574 Waldron Rd, La Vergne, TN
Memories Bar and Grill

New Binge is a fun trio band who plays crowd favorite tunes in Pop, Rock, Country, even a little Hip Hop, R&B, and Funk! There is something for everyone regardless of age or music preference. At Memories you can play a round of pool, enjoy a drink, and sit down to a meal at your neighborhood bar and grill, where you are always treated like family! Memories is a 21 and up only establishment!

For more information, click here.

3Splash Bash

lucky ladd splash bash
photo: Lucky Ladd Facebook

Saturday, July 23, 10:00am-4:00pm

4374 Rocky Glade Rd, Eagleville, TN
Lucky Ladd Farms

Kids join us for fun in the sun as we celebrate Back-to-School with a “Splash Bash.” Kids can cool off on the inflatable water slides, splash pad and bubble blast. Water balloon toss, games and more! Plus all the regular fun activities of the farm will be open to enjoy too. While you are there, be sure to treat yourself to a yummy sweet ice cream treat.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

4It’s A Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, July 23, 10:00am-8:00pm

1720 Old Fort Pkway, Murfreesboro, TN

Stones River Town Centre

It’s a Scavenger Hunt!™ is a traditional scavenger hunt with a modern twist! All you need is your own mobile device and a data connection. Young and old, individuals, families or friends can all participate in a group, as a couple, or individually. Create multiple teams and compete against each other to be the highest ranked in their Hall of Fame. Explore your surroundings, attempting to quickly locate a variety of items as they are revealed one at a time by your game master.

For more information and to purchase a pass, click here.

5Delyn Christian

Photo courtesy of Delyn Christian Facebook page

Friday, July 22, 7:00pm-9:00pm

521 Old Salem Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Mayday Brewery

Delyn Christian pays tribute to the music of the great John Prine. Delyn sings each song as if it were his last, combining raw energy and true soul with every song he performs, striving to touch the heart and soul of the audience. A singer/songwriter/musician who has been performing in the central Ohio area for over 30 years, he has relocated to the central Tennessee area and performs in venues in both states. Delyn has opened for Heart, Dan Fogelberg, McGuffy Lane, Jim Messina, Donovan, Roger McGuinn, Georgia Satellites, Tanya Tucker, and others, and also spent 30 years as a DJ with several Columbus area radio stations.

For more information and to stay up to date, click here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here