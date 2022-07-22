Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!
1Taste of Rutherford
Saturday, July 23, 7:00pm-9:00pm
901 N. Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN
Oaklands Mansion
Main Street Murfreesboro’s annual fundraiser will be held at Oaklands Mansion on July 23rd. Funds raised go to help Main Street Murfreesboro carry out its mission to maintain and enhance the historic downtown as the heart of the community. VIP ticket includes a private VIP area during the event with private VIP bar, signature drinks (2 drink tickets), Tasty Table & Jo’s Custom Cakes Catering, access to food vendors, Craft Beer Garden wristband, special entertainment, and access to inside Oakland’s Mansion. General admission tickets include 2 drink tickets, live music performed on-site, and access to over 30 local restaurants’ tastings.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
2New Binge at Memories Bar and Grill
Saturday, July 23, 8:00pm-12:00am
574 Waldron Rd, La Vergne, TN
Memories Bar and Grill
New Binge is a fun trio band who plays crowd favorite tunes in Pop, Rock, Country, even a little Hip Hop, R&B, and Funk! There is something for everyone regardless of age or music preference. At Memories you can play a round of pool, enjoy a drink, and sit down to a meal at your neighborhood bar and grill, where you are always treated like family! Memories is a 21 and up only establishment!
For more information, click here.
3Splash Bash
Saturday, July 23, 10:00am-4:00pm
4374 Rocky Glade Rd, Eagleville, TN
Lucky Ladd Farms
Kids join us for fun in the sun as we celebrate Back-to-School with a “Splash Bash.” Kids can cool off on the inflatable water slides, splash pad and bubble blast. Water balloon toss, games and more! Plus all the regular fun activities of the farm will be open to enjoy too. While you are there, be sure to treat yourself to a yummy sweet ice cream treat.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
4It’s A Scavenger Hunt
Saturday, July 23, 10:00am-8:00pm
1720 Old Fort Pkway, Murfreesboro, TN
Stones River Town Centre
It’s a Scavenger Hunt!™ is a traditional scavenger hunt with a modern twist! All you need is your own mobile device and a data connection. Young and old, individuals, families or friends can all participate in a group, as a couple, or individually. Create multiple teams and compete against each other to be the highest ranked in their Hall of Fame. Explore your surroundings, attempting to quickly locate a variety of items as they are revealed one at a time by your game master.
For more information and to purchase a pass, click here.
5Delyn Christian
Friday, July 22, 7:00pm-9:00pm
521 Old Salem Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Mayday Brewery
Delyn Christian pays tribute to the music of the great John Prine. Delyn sings each song as if it were his last, combining raw energy and true soul with every song he performs, striving to touch the heart and soul of the audience. A singer/songwriter/musician who has been performing in the central Ohio area for over 30 years, he has relocated to the central Tennessee area and performs in venues in both states. Delyn has opened for Heart, Dan Fogelberg, McGuffy Lane, Jim Messina, Donovan, Roger McGuinn, Georgia Satellites, Tanya Tucker, and others, and also spent 30 years as a DJ with several Columbus area radio stations.
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.