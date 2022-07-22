Providing local students with school supplies since 2012!

United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties and State Farm Insurance Present Stuff the Bus. United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties’ Stuff the Bus initiative is a community-sponsored event that provides school supplies for students in need. The annual event consists of two components: The Collection Intake held Tuesday, August 2, 2022, from 8 a.m. to noon at Hobgood Elementary, and the Sort-a-Thon held Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Hobgood Elementary.

The Stuff the Bus initiative has provided over 22,000 local students with school supplies since 2012. Each year the initiative gives more students the tools and confidence they need to succeed in school.

During the Stuff the Bus kickoff, Trey Duke, Director of Murfreesboro City Schools shared how community support helps students. “We cannot take away the barriers they face, but as a community, we can work to help them start on a more equal footing.

Your support will help more students succeed. You can help by purchasing the following school supplies:

Backpacks

Crayons (Crayola)

Dry Erase Markers

Scissors (Fiskars)

Glue Sticks (Elmer’s)

Pencil Boxes

#2 Pencils

Colored Pencils

Composition Notebooks

School supplies are collected at the following designated sites:

Anne Hoke & Associations

FirstBank

Guardian MMA

Heritage South Community Credit Union

Integrity Eye Care

Journeys in Community Living

Old Time Pottery

Pack Orthodontics

Pinnacle Bank

Redstone Federal Credit Union

Regions Bank

Smith-Wright Law

The Avenue Murfreesboro

United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties

Walmart Old Fort Pkwy

Wilson Bank

Volunteer opportunities are also available for the Collection Intake held Tuesday, August 2, 2022, and the Sort-a-Thon held Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

President and CEO of United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties, Meagan Flippin discusses the impact of community sponsors and volunteers, “Sponsors and volunteers are what bring United Way’s Stuff the Bus to life. The generous contributions from sponsors allow us to offer this initiative, and the time that volunteers contribute to collecting, sorting, and delivering these supplies is critical. Stuff the Bus ensures that children start back to school with the proper tools and materials. At United Way, we know how important an initiative like this is to the academic success of our youth.”

This year’s Stuff the Bus sponsors include Ascension Saint Thomas, Bridgestone-Lavergne Plant, Deb Insell State Farm, Integrity Eyecare, Murfreesboro Water Resources Department, Redstone Federal Credit Union, Regions Bank, Robin Seay with Parks, Roscoe Brown, United Communications, and Wilson Bank & Trust.

For more information about how you can support the Stuff the Bus initiative please visit https://www.yourlocaluw.org/ stuffthebus