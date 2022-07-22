Predators Preseason Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for the 2022 Nashville Predator’s preseason. The five-game preseason schedule, headlined by an exhibition in Bern, Switzerland on Oct. 3 as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series, kicks off on Sept. 26 with a home doubleheader against the Florida Panthers.

2022 Predators Preseason Schedule

Monday, Sept. 26, 3 p.m. CT vs. Florida Panthers

Monday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m. CT vs. Florida Panthers

Thursday, Sept. 29, 6 p.m. CT @ Tampa Bay Lightning

Friday, Sept. 30, 7 p.m. CT vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Monday, Oct. 3, 1 p.m. CT @ SC Bern*

*Tickets to the game on Oct. 3 in Bern are not included in this sale

In addition, the Preds will host the annual Christmas in July event on Saturday, July 23 at Bridgestone Arena where fans can select seats for upcoming 2022-23 season. This event begins at 9 a.m. for Season Ticket Citizens and 11 a.m. for the general public. Fans can shop the popular used equipment sale, enjoy ice skating inside the arena, take holiday photos in the Preds locker room and enjoy kids holiday activities like cookie decorating, ornament making and writing letters to Santa. Visit NashvillePredators.com/July for more info.

Single game tickets on-sales for 2022-23 regular season home games will be announced in the coming weeks, but to learn more about Preds Season Ticket plans, group and premium options please visit NashvillePredators.com/Tickets.