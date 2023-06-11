Music City Grand Prix Announces Fast Pass to Local Venues

The Third Annual Big Machine Music City Grand Prix announces an inaugural FAST PASS preferred access program in partnership with Downtown Nashville’s most popular venues for all 3-Day Ticket buyers. Existing 3-Day Ticket holders and future 3-Day Ticket buyers will present a special FAST PASS wristband upon entry to participating venues for front-of-the-line access. Each venue will have limited capacity for FAST PASS and will operate on a first-come, first-serve approach. FAST PASS wristbands can be picked up on site at nine (9) Guest Services locations.

“Nashville has become the premier music party destination in the country, and we are excited to offer our race fans preferred access to some of downtown’s most popular bars and clubs,” said Jason Rittenberry, President & COO, Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. “This weekend is jam-packed with entertainment and one-of-a-kind experiences and this is one way to enhance it even further!”

Participating venues include:

AJ’s Good Time Bar

FGL House

Honky Tonk Central

Jason Aldean’s Kitchen & Rooftop Bar

Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk

Luke’s 32 Bridge

Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa

Redneck Riviera Bar & BBQ

Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge

The Valentine

Other venues to be announced at a later date.

The action-packed, three-day festival weekend features the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, along with Indy NXT, GT America, GR Cup, the Big Machine Spiked Cooler Trans Am TA2 Series and Stadium SUPER Trucks.

Starting at $139.00 per person, fans can choose a 3-day package to immerse themselves into Music City’s premier festival of racing and music.

Due to popular demand, the NetJets Club RPM presented by Flatrock Motorclub, the most premium experience, will accommodate more guests in 2023. Located in Turn 3, Club RPM has dynamic views, air conditioning, and all-day premium food and beverages. Club RPM has sold out quickly in the past. A limited number of tickets are available. In addition, new for 2023, Turn 9 Club offers an all-inclusive experience with incredible views of the most action-packed corner and its own private grandstand, air-conditioned tented area, and food and beverage included all day.

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix 2023 Tickets

Club Packages:

3-day Club RPM – $2,850 all-inclusive (includes paddock pass, concert access, food, premium open bar)

3-day East Club – $1,449 all-inclusive (includes paddock pass, concert access, food, beer & wine)

3-day Turn 9 Club – $849 all-inclusive (includes paddock pass, concert access, food, beer & wine)

Grandstand and General Admission:

3-day Grandstand – $219

3-day Premium Grandstand – $229 (with chairbacks)

3-day General Admission – $139

Ticket options are available at www.musiccitygp.com/tickets . Other premium hospitality options can be purchased by calling (615) 270-8705 or via email tickets@musiccitygp.com.