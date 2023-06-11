Jolie’s Café Brings European-Style Coffee House to the Gulch

Jolie’s Café, a new concept from a New York-based group expanding to Nashville, will open later this summer within Albion in the Gulch, a new stunningly crafted $140 million tower with 415 premium rentable units located at 645 Division Street by Albion Residential.

The 1,000-square-foot coffee and retail shop will offer a European coffee shop feel featuring baked goods while also allowing customers to shop a selection of curated local and international foods, household favorites and essential, as well as Nashville-inspired gifts.

Community-focused, Jolie’s Café will create a cozy, comfortable and positive feel for its guests, who will be able to enjoy their coffee, bagel, or pastry within the shop, in Albion in the Gulch’s 10,000 sf lobby, or on its front lawn which will in the future be programmed with acoustic performances and other activations.

The retail portion will fulfill the needs of not only Albion residents but the greater surrounding community offering an exciting food and beverage selections (with a focus on healthy and organic options) and household essentials.

Jolie’s Café can be followed on Instagram at @joliescafe.