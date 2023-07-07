Murfreesboro Men Arrested After Agencies Team up to Stop an In-Progress Burglary in Franklin

Two teens are behind bars after breaking into several vehicles in Franklin. On Thursday, July 6, officers from both Franklin PD and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Springhouse Circle after a homeowner saw someone on his Ring camera breaking into vehicles.

Arriving officers spotted the vehicle the suspects arrived in, but found it unoccupied, and the suspects nowhere in sight. While officers were searching for the at-large suspects, they noticed an Uber driver arrive in the neighborhood. The driver told officers the nearby address of the pickup they were supposed to make, and those officers found that the residents never ordered an Uber.

A short while later, another Uber arrived in the area. Officers converged after seeing two men get inside. One of the suspects fled on foot, while the other, 19-year-old Joseph Martin, of Murfreesboro, remained in the vehicle. He was immediately arrested.

Franklin Police Officers and Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputies quickly established a perimeter, ultimately boxing the at-large suspect in. Octavio Esteves, 19, of Murfreesboro, was captured after a two-hour manhunt in dense, nearby woods. Esteves was out of jail, on bond, for a previous Aggravated Robbery.

Martin is charged with x3 counts of Burglary, Drug Possession, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The Magistrate set his bond at $15,000. Estevez is charged with x3 counts of Burglary and Evading Arrest. His bond was set at $18,000. Both men remain behind bars, and will appear in court on August 31.