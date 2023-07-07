OBITUARY: Les Clemons

Les Clemons died peacefully surrounded by his family on July 4, 2023 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN. He was 75 years old.

He was a veteran having served in the Navy in Vietnam from 1969 to 1973. Les was loved by his family, which included five children, 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Les was a committed husband, father, Dado, friend and church member at Providence Baptist Church in Nolensville, TN.

He enjoyed attending his grandkids sporting events and other activities. He was a huge Vols and Braves fan and he really hated pickles. He was known for waking his kids/grandkids in the middle of the night to go get Krispy Kreme donuts because the HOT sign was on; he loved to give the kids at church a gold dollar coin or a ring pop as a means of making friends; he kept an endless supply of orange slices on the counter and chocolate candies on top of the fridge for anyone who could reach it. He will be missed tremendously by all who knew him.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the MSICU staff at Centennial Medical Center for their incredible care of Les and our family during the past couple of weeks. Your kindness, candor, honesty and love made this process so much more bearable. We are forever in your debt.

Preceded in death by son, Michael Todd Clemons; and parents, Clyde Clemons and Virginia F. Kemp Clemons. Survived by wife Linda Castleman Clemons; daughters, Kelley (Jeff) Williams, Hailey (Mike) Moss and Ashley (John) Gordon; son, Carson (Erica) Clemons; grandchildren, Jordan (Ashley), Braeden, Dibora and Halle Williams, Connor and Tate Moss, John, Sam, Natalie, Deacon, David and Sadie Gordon, Sutton, Henley and Emersyn Clemons; great-grandchildren, Camden and Boston Williams; and brothers, Donald (Vicki) Clemons and Billy (Cindy) Clemons.

The family will be receiving visitors at Providence Baptist Church, 1668 Sunset Road in Nolensville, TN on Friday, July 7, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A private memorial service will be held at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Pegram, TN at a later date.

Woodbine Funeral Home

