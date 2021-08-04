MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Representatives of the City of Murfreesboro and the BlueCross

BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation recently gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony to

celebrate the grand opening of the BlueCross Healthy Place at Barfield Crescent Park.

The City of Murfreesboro applied for the BlueCross Healthy Place grant, looking to bring

improvements to a popular park. “The timing on this opportunity was perfect,” said Nate

Williams, Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation director. “The old playground equipment needed to be repaired, and replacing it with a new, more inclusive play area made more sense. The variety of equipment appeals to all ages and abilities now, and we know it will be as well-loved as the previous playground. We appreciate the efforts of the BlueCross Foundation in providing a BlueCross Healthy Place for our community.”

Grant applicants were invited to choose from six project packages based on the needs of their communities. Murfreesboro selected the Family Fun package, and features in the new space include:

• Large play area

• Thrive fitness station

• Swing set

• Freestanding play and climbing areas

The Murfreesboro project is one of 10 the BlueCross Foundation has funded in celebration of the company’s 75th anniversary, bringing the total statewide investment to $7.5 million for 2021.

Additional 2021 BlueCross Healthy Place sites include:

• Alamo: Crockett County High School

• Baxter: Baxter Seminary Park

• Chattanooga: St. Elmo Park

• Farragut: Town Hall Park

• Johnson City: Kiwanis Park

• Memphis: Foote Park

• Shelbyville: H.V. Griffin Park

• Woodlawn: Woodlawn Park – currently open

• Paris: Eiffel Tower Park – currently open

“BlueCross has always been focused on serving our neighbors, and we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate our 75th anniversary than by giving Tennesseans more spaces to connect with one another and pursue healthy activities together,” said Chelsea Johnson, director of the BlueCross Foundation. “We look forward to helping these communities provide new amenities for all residents to enjoy.”

In addition to these projects, BlueCross Healthy Places are also underway in Nashville and

Knoxville. Five are open in Chattanooga, Memphis, Huntland, Kingsport and at Henry Horton State Park in Chapel Hill, Tenn. With the addition of the 10 new projects for 2021, the BlueCross Foundation has invested $31.7 million in community spaces across the state.

The BlueCross Foundation will accept proposals for 2022 funding during the month of August 2021.

For additional information about the BlueCross Healthy Place Program, see

BlueCrossHealthyPlaces.com.