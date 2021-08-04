Professional photographer Barbara Potter of Barbara Potter Photography in Smyrna, TN was elected to the Professional Photographers of America (PPA) Council for the 2021 – 2024 term. An international nonprofit association with more than 30,000 members, PPA is ultimately governed by its members through such council representatives.

Barbara Potter commented, “I am honored to be elected by my peers and look forward to representing Tennessee for the next 3 years of my term. Very early on in my photography business, a professional photographer recommended joining PPA. It has been instrumental in fast tracking my photography business and I hope to encourage other photographers to learn about and utilize all the benefits that PPA offers.”

PPA Councilors are professional photographers who volunteer their time and service to guide and act as the voice for their state’s PPA members. Duties include discussing and voting on changes to the bylaws and the association’s leadership (via the election of the Nominating Committee and the Board of Directors). They also play a crucial role in sharing the PPA message to existing, new, and prospective PPA members in their state.

Barbara Potter has been a member of the PPA since 2014 and has as served on the board of the Tennessee State affiliate TNPPA for the last 3 years. She is currently serving as president-elect and will become the president for the 2021/2022 term.

She is originally from the Seattle, WA area and left her 34-year logistics career to start her photography business in 2014. After 8 years of commuting back and forth between Washington and Tennessee, Barbara and her husband Ben, decided to live full time in TN. In 2018 they settled into their new home in Smyrna, TN. In early 2020, Barbara opened her new 1700 sqft photography studio on Lowry Street in Smyrna’s historic Depot District. Barbara is an award winning and published photographer. She has won numerous awards in both TN and WA, including Tennessee’s Top 10 Award in 2020. In 2020, she became a two-time “Best Photographer” winner of the NIMA Award (Nashville Industry Music Awards). Barbara specializes in creative portraiture, headshots, family and high school senior portraits. She is also active in her community as a member of the Rotary Club of Smyrna, SIMA (Smyrna Independent Merchants Association) and volunteers for Meals on Wheels.

About PPA:

Professional Photographers of America (PPA) is the largest and longest-standing nonprofit photography trade association. Founded in 1868, PPA helps over 30,000 professionals elevate their craft and grow their businesses with resources and education, all under PPA’s core guiding principle of bridging the gap between photographers and their consumers. To learn more, visit PPA.com.