MTSU’s True Blue Tour Hits Record Attendance, Scholarships at 3 Midstate Stops

Middle Tennessee State University’s annual True Blue Tour student recruiting effort swept through the Midstate over the last two weeks boasting record attendance, plenty of “True Blue” spirit and $265,000 in distributed scholarships.

MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee, along with top university administrators and staff, wrapped up the stops Tuesday, Oct. 3, in Nashville after visiting Clarksville on Sept. 28 and Franklin on Sept. 25.

McPhee headlined the events with his signature passion for all things MTSU, showcasing everything the Blue Raider campus has to offer during appreciation luncheons for high school and community college counselors and staff and evening receptions for prospective students and their families.

“When we say we are Tennessee’s university, we are saying we provide opportunities for the average Tennessean,” McPhee said in his addresses. “Your family doesn’t have to be the wealthiest. We want to make a difference in the lives of all Tennesseans … (and) we have one of the most comprehensive and the most generous scholarship packages in the state. This year we have the highest number of first-time freshmen in all of Tennessee (among locally governed institutions).”

McPhee outlined everything from the university’s diverse community, more than 100 full-time academic advisors to support students, $1.6 billion in new construction since his tenure began in 2000 and top academic programs such as audio production, nursing and literacy education.

“Our audio production is the top program in the country,” he said. “We have 37 alumni and faculty who have won multiple Grammys, and we take students to the Grammys every year…. (top executives of) two of the four construction companies who won contracts for the new Titans stadium (in Nashville) are graduates from our Concrete and Construction Management program.”