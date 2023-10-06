Local Author Karen Kingsbury to Receive Woman of the Year Award

Nashville Women in Film & Television has announced that best-selling novelist, Karen Kingsbury, will receive the Woman of the Year Award at the 2023 WIFT Alice Awards Gala. The Alice Awards, named after Alice Guy-Blache, the world’s first female director, will be the highlight of the Southern Women in Film & Television Summit (SWIFT) to be held at the Holiday Inn Vanderbilt in Nashville, from October 5-8, 2023.

Kingsbury has written or co-written almost 100 novels or short stories and sold over 13 million copies of her books. She is a #1 New York Times and USA Today best-selling novelist and many of her novels have been turned into movies, including A Time to Dance, The Bridge, and Maggie’s Christmas Miracle. She is also a songwriter, who has written with Lonestar’s Richie McDonald and her song “Miracles Happen” is the highlight of his holiday CD, If Every Day Could Be Christmas.

The Alice Awards Gala, scheduled for Saturday October 7th at 7pm, honor women in the entertainment industry who exemplify the spirit of Alice Guy-Blache, an extraordinary woman who experimented with sound during the silent era, with color-tinting during the black & white era, and with diverse casting when it was unthinkable. This event will recognize and salute women who have demonstrated steadfastness and perseverance in the pursuit of their dreams despite difficulties, hardships and life’s circumstances and emerged victorious. Other honorees include Monica Schmelter of the Christian Television Network, Prema Thiagarajah, Founder of the Nashville Film Institute, Lana King, former CEO of the Hallmark Channel and Dr. Kimberly Robinson, CEO and Executive Director of the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.

The Southern Women in Film & Television Summit (SWIFT) was created to provide a forum for unifying the creative objectives of women residing in Southern states via professional advancement, mentorship and collaboration. The 2023 SWIFT Summit will feature three days of inspiring conversations, new ideas and innovations that are shaping the future for women in all aspects of entertainment and features informative sessions and panels such as Women in the Director’s Chair and Business Opportunities for Women in Film & TV. In addition to the panels, workshops, and networking events, the confab will feature a number of special events including a celebrity fashion show, a late-night cabaret and a songwriters showcase, featuring an array of talented female songwriters. Additionally, the event will also feature a female centric exhibit hall Friday, Saturday & Sunday.

Find tickets here.